Stepmother poisons two daughters in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A stepmother poisoned her two daughters to death in Farm Korona area of Sardheri in Charsadda district on Wednesday.

The police said the woman who had escaped after committing the crime had married the father of the girls a few months ago.

The police said both the girls identified as Muniba (8) and Suneera (6) were pronounced dead by the doctors.

The girls had also scars of violence on their bodies.

The police said the family belonged to Nowshera district and had recently shifted to a rented house in Charsadda.

Father of the ill-fated girls, namely Farman was stated to be a laborer by profession. The police after registering a case have started investigations.