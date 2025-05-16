Open Menu

Steps Affot To Promote Religious Harmony: RPO Alpa

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Steps affot to promote religious harmony: RPO Alpa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Friday said interfaith harmony, brotherhood and adherence to the law were imperative for the lasting peace.

All possible steps were being taken to promote religious harmony in the region, he said while talking to a delegation of the Divisional Peace Committee and Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafariya (TNFJ).

The delegation including TNFJ District President Malik Fakhar Ali Khan and General Secretary Syed Zeeshan Abbas Kazmi, and member of the Divisional Peace Committee Shaukat Abbas called on the RPO at his office.

During the meeting, the RPO stressed the importance of maintaining positive relations for ensuring peace.

The participants expressed their determination to maintain contact and promote mutual cooperation in the

future as well.

Meanwhile, the RPO visited R A Bazar, Westridge and Cantt police stations, and conducted a detailed review of their records, besides reviewing various professional activities of the police and other related matters.

He also reviewed the investigation and progress of serious cases registered in the police stations and took a briefing from the officers concerned.

The RPO will hold an open court at the Kotli Satian Police Station, District Murree, at 12 noon on Saturday.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

7 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

7 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

21 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

21 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

21 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

21 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

21 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

21 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan