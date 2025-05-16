Steps Affot To Promote Religious Harmony: RPO Alpa
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Friday said interfaith harmony, brotherhood and adherence to the law were imperative for the lasting peace.
All possible steps were being taken to promote religious harmony in the region, he said while talking to a delegation of the Divisional Peace Committee and Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafariya (TNFJ).
The delegation including TNFJ District President Malik Fakhar Ali Khan and General Secretary Syed Zeeshan Abbas Kazmi, and member of the Divisional Peace Committee Shaukat Abbas called on the RPO at his office.
During the meeting, the RPO stressed the importance of maintaining positive relations for ensuring peace.
The participants expressed their determination to maintain contact and promote mutual cooperation in the
future as well.
Meanwhile, the RPO visited R A Bazar, Westridge and Cantt police stations, and conducted a detailed review of their records, besides reviewing various professional activities of the police and other related matters.
He also reviewed the investigation and progress of serious cases registered in the police stations and took a briefing from the officers concerned.
The RPO will hold an open court at the Kotli Satian Police Station, District Murree, at 12 noon on Saturday.
