Steps afoot for endowment funds of women in Balochsitan: Finance Minister Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochsitan Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmed Buledi here on Thursday said the provincial government led by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was striving to empower women so that they could utilize their capabilities for durable development of the country and the province.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of Women Economic Empowerment Council at local hotel.

Parliamentary Secretary for Development and Women's law, Secretary Development and Women Department Sahira Attah, Secretary Livestock Dostain Jamaldini, UN Women and Civil Society's representatives and a large number of representatives of Women Chamber of Commerce were present on the occasion.

Finance Minsiter Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said efforts are being made to set up endowment funds for women, saying that Development & Women Department had been ignored in past due to which women are facing problems in way of progress.

He said the present government wants to empower women and in this regard, efforts are afoot to issue funds to Development & Women Sector to bring it at par with other departments because the role of women is significant for progressing of province.

"Three memorandum of understandings (MoUs) have been signed which is historical for Balochistan's women", he said.

Earlier, three MoUs were signed regarding women development in the ceremony.

Parliamentary Secretary for Development Women & Law Mahjabeen Sheeran said a lot of funds have been allocated in provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for ensuring empowerment of women the credit of which goes to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) government in the province.

She further said the Development & Women Department was working on establishing women's hostels, setting up market for women and providing separate transport for women aiming to promote women in each sectors for interest of the province.

"In this regard, concrete steps would be taken soon on the instruction of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan", she said.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Livestock Dostain Jamaldeni said the role of women is key for development of the province, saying the Livestock Department has decided to provide chickens along with hen to folk women including widow so that they would be able to start small business for their livelihood.

On this occasion, Secretary Development & Women Department Sahira Attah praised provincial government for taking practical measures to ensure development of women. She also thanked the Finance Minister and other participants including officials for attending the ceremony.