Steps Afoot For Establishment Of Industrial Zone In Timergara: Special Assistant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:39 PM

Steps afoot for establishment of industrial zone in Timergara: Special Assistant

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption MPA Malik Shafiullah said that steps were underway for establishment of industrial zone in Timergara which would usher in new era of development and prosperity

He expressed these views while addressing a function arranged by traders association here on Monday.

He expressed these views while addressing a function arranged by traders association here on Monday.

Shafiullah said that industrial zone are necessary for area's development and KP Chief Minister focused on setting up new industrial zones across the province especially in Dir lower. He said land survey has been completed and preparation of feasibility report is in final stage.

He said that KP Chief Minister approved Rs660 million for preparing PC-I for clean drinking water in Timergara and adjoining areas while Rs368 million for Talash Bypass Road.

He informed that summaries for establishment of Timergara Medical College and given status of Teaching Hospital to Timergara hospital have been signed by the KP CM while link bridges for Anderi and Kandaro on River Punjgora have also been approved which would address traffic problems.

The ceremony was also addressed by President Timergara Trade Association Haji Anwaruddin, Qazi Wajid Shoaib and former counselor Asim Shoaib while Haji Ateeullah, Haji Sanaullah, Malik Ziaulhaq, Arshad Mayar and Malak Adnan were also present on the occasion.

