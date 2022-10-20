UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot For Industrial Development In South Punjab, Says Dr Ahmad

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Secretary Industries, Commerce , Investment & Skills Development Punjab, Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, said that every possible steps were being taken for industrial development across South Punjab

He expressed these views during a session with MCCI office bearers here on Thursday.

He said that strategy was being devised along with premier chamber of South Punjab MCCI for establishing small industrial estates in the region to facilitate small and medium enterprises.

Secretary Industries further said that the new industrial estates would be built near nodal points to facilitate industrialists and easy access to raw material. The industrial estates were being built in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Khanewal, Mian Channu and other areas.

He said that special focus was being paid on skilled professionals as it was dire need of the hour.

Mr Ahmad Javed said that there were over 400 vocational training centres across the province to give technical training to youth and millions of rupee funds being spent on them every year.

He said that Mir Chakar Khan Rind university of technology DG Khan will be helpful for technology professionals.

He said that there was no way forward without E- commerce and E- marketing and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) was working on it.

He urged the industrialists to get benefit from Punjab Rozgar scheme for swift loaning on easy conditions.

He said that the larger cotton debate session would be conducted to find out the factors of reduction of cotton crop area.

He urged MCCI to play it's due role to prevent smog and to constitute committees including environmental committee and dengue prevention committee.

He said that City of Saints have its historical identity and steps were being taken to preserve it.

Earlier, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal presented suggestions for improvement of academia and industry linkage.

The secretary Industries assured his full cooperation to resolve the issues faced by the industrialists.

