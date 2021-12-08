Steps afoot for journalists' welfare: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said the provincial government believed in freedom of expression while the role of media was essential for development of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) led by its President Salman Ashraf who called on him here at the Chief Minister's House.

The meeting was also attended by BUJ's cabinet members and Executive Committee.

The chief minister said the practical measures were being taken to address issues being faced by the journalist community, adding, the provincial government would utilized all necessary resources for the welfare of journalists.

"The foundation stone will be laid soon to solve the housing problems of journalists while the aid checks of journalists under the welfare funds will also be issued soon," he added.

Mir Quddus Bizenjo also directed the provincial information secretary to ensure issuance of aid checks to journalists after reviewing same matter.

He also instructed the secretary to make arrangements at the earliest to lay the foundation stone of Journalists Housing Scheme.

He said the government would take steps on priority basis to improve the living standards of journalists. The chief minister stated that the journalists must legitimately criticize the performance of the regime and highlight the weaknesses of the government.

The CM said that financial assistance to working journalists from Journalists Welfare Fund would be ensured immediately, adding, the media should point out our mistakes which would be removed by government.

Earlier, BUJ President Salman Ashraf apprised Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo about the issues being faced by the journalists.

The BUJ President and the delegation thanked the chief minister for his assurance to resolve their problems.