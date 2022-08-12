D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq on Friday said that various measures were being taken to make the enrollment campaign of education department successful in schools.

He expressed these views today while presiding over a meeting held in his office which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain Liaquat, District Education Officer (Male) Musrat Hussain, District Education Officer (Female) Farzana Sardar and other related staff.

During the meeting, the commissioner was also briefed regarding the performance of the Education Department and the various organized events related to the Independence Day including the enrollment campaign.

It was told that programs had been organized in various schools regarding the Independence Day, in which Naat-Khawani, National songs, Speech competitions and tableaus were presented.

The commissioner assured the education department officers that the administration would extend its all possible support to them for making the school admission campaign effective and successful.

He said all the children should be given the right to education, adding, it would also help in increasing the literacy rate which would ultimately help to ensure the bright future of the country.