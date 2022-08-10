UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot For Promotion, Revival Of Traditional Games, Says Buppi

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Senator and patron-in-Chief Traditional Sports and Games in Pakistan, Aon Abbas Buppi said on Wednesday that all steps were being taken for the promotion and revival of traditional games in the country

He disclosed this during a meeting with president Traditional Sports and Games (TSG) Pakistan Association Nawab Furqan Khan who presented six months report to him here on Wednesday.

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi asked the association to utilize all possible resources for the promotion of traditional games and directed the president TSG association to participate in the upcoming 4th World Nomad Games which were going to be held in Turkey with full preparations for better game.

Nawab Furqan Khan gave briefing to Aon Abbas about the training camp and trial regarding the event.

TSG Association president said that they were on a mission to attract youth towards healthy activities by promoting sports and added that striving to highlight the importance of traditional games and its promotion as these games are identity of our soil and asset.

