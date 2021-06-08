Steps afoot for resolving journalists' issues: Senate Chairman

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Parliament was aware of the issues being faced by the journalists while appropriate steps were being taken to resolve them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Parliament was aware of the issues being faced by the journalists while appropriate steps were being taken to resolve them.

He hosted a lunch at the Parliament House in honor of the outgoing members of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) executive body.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senator Faisal Javed and Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan also participated.

The Senate chairman said the integrity and national security of Pakistan was paramount and PRA was a part of Parliament which has become a dynamic organization and serve as an asset to the House.

The role of journalism, he said, was the success of any developed country which could not be denied.

The Senate chairman paid rich tributes to the outgoing members of the PRA Executive Body for their outstanding services. He observed that PRA has emerged as a vibrant bridge between the parliament and the people.

Speaking on the occasion, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser congratulated the PRA's executive body on successful completion of its term.

The former president and his entire team deserve congratulations on the dynamic role which they have played, the speaker said and added that the National Assembly Secretariat was ready to provide assistance to PRAs through PIPS where regular courses, seminars, workshops could be conducted.

Senior journalist and columnist Hafiz Tahir Khalil, President PRA Bahzad Saleemi and Siddique Sajid also addressed the event.