Steps afoot for uplift of merged districts: Deputy Commissioner Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud has said that the government has taken revolutionary steps to promote trading activities across merged districts of the province and soon tribal people will witness increase in trade business

He expressed these views while talking to a traders delegation at Inayat Kallay Bazar.

The deputy commissioner said trade was playing a vital role in social and economic uplift of the area.

He said steps were underway for establishment of Bajaur Small Industrial Zone that would usher in a new phase of prosperity in the area.

On the occasion, traders of the different bazaars informed the DC about their problems.

The DC settled different matters on the spot while complicated cases were referred to administration for further actions.