Steps afoot for youth development

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Secretary information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking special steps for the development and empowerment of the youth especially the women.

"Youth are our valuable asset and they can play very important role in the economic development of the country," he said in a statement.

The secretary said that Ministry of IT & Telecom through its different programs was equipping the youth with digital skills and making them able to generate substantial income through freelancing.

Talking about National Freelancing Training Program (NFTP), he said the program of Ministry of IT & Telecom was aimed at to empower country's youth especially women and enabling them to work through internet based freelancing.

He noted that National Freelancing Training Program was playing important role regarding the development of the youth in the field of information technology as well as their economic prosperity.

The program was also helping reducing unemployment and empowering women to work as equal to men through freelancing thus reducing disparity, he added.