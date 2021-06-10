Steps afoot to achieve target of polio campaign in Awaran: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said all available resources were being utilized to make the polio campaign successful in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the third day of the polio campaign at DC Office to review the progress.

The DC was also briefed about the polio drive. Representatives of Health Department discussed in detail the ongoing polio campaign in Awaran district in the meeting.

He said people of all schools of thought have to play their role in order to achieve target of the polio drive by administrating their children up to the age of five during campaign.

The DC said polio workers would go door to door and fulfill their responsibility to ensure administering of polio drops that not a single child was deprived from anti-polio drops saying strict action would be taken against any polio worker who would be found in negligence in this context.

DC said that in order to make the polio campaign a success, more polio teams have been deployed. Monitoring was being continued in the area and parents were also being asked to cooperate with polio teams so that ending of disease was made possible, he said.

He also directed the district officers to closely examine the polio teams in respective areas for making it successful.

He said we must work together for the prevention of infectious diseases like polio so that future of our children would be saved from disability diseases.