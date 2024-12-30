Open Menu

Steps Afoot To Address Issues Of Water Shortage In Gwadar: ADC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district administration has initiated practical steps to resolve the problem of acute water shortage in New Town area of Gwadar, an important residential area of the city.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Abdul Shakoor visited New Town and reviewed the ongoing water supply project in detail.

In view of the continuous complaints of the residents of New Town and the shortage of water, a new connection has been planned to provide water to New Town from the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) pipeline.

The ADC said that work on this project is in full swing and it is hoped that the water shortage in the area would be reduced to some extent soon.

He said that according to the district administration, this project would not only meet the needs of the residents of New Town but would also play an important role in the overall development of the area.

The citizens have appreciated this initiative and expressed confidence in the administration’s steps.

This project is a positive development for providing basic needs like water in an important city like Gwadar, which will prove to be an important step towards improving the lives of the citizens.

