Steps Afoot To Address Issues Of Water Shortage In Gwadar: ADC
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district administration has initiated practical steps to resolve the problem of acute water shortage in New Town area of Gwadar, an important residential area of the city.
In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Abdul Shakoor visited New Town and reviewed the ongoing water supply project in detail.
In view of the continuous complaints of the residents of New Town and the shortage of water, a new connection has been planned to provide water to New Town from the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) pipeline.
The ADC said that work on this project is in full swing and it is hoped that the water shortage in the area would be reduced to some extent soon.
He said that according to the district administration, this project would not only meet the needs of the residents of New Town but would also play an important role in the overall development of the area.
The citizens have appreciated this initiative and expressed confidence in the administration’s steps.
This project is a positive development for providing basic needs like water in an important city like Gwadar, which will prove to be an important step towards improving the lives of the citizens.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for residential plots4 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished4 minutes ago
-
Muqam congratulates elected cabinet of PPC5 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to address issues of water shortage in Gwadar: ADC5 minutes ago
-
Arslan express sorrow over loss of lives in a road accident5 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held; snatched bikes recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
KILL25 minutes ago
-
WSSC DI Khan observing cleanliness week to keep city clean44 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House44 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of BHU projects44 minutes ago
-
SSDO launched report on child abuses44 minutes ago
-
Ata Tarar felicitates Arshad Ansari on re-election as LPC President44 minutes ago