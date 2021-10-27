UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Address Malnutrition Through Bio-fortified Crops: Agri Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Wednesday said the Agriculture Department in-collaboration with some other departments was taking concrete steps to address malnutrition through modern research

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Wednesday said the Agriculture Department in-collaboration with some other departments was taking concrete steps to address malnutrition through modern research.

Addressing a seminar in Khanewal on Bio-Fortified Wheat, Gardezi observed that new wheat varieties with higher production capacity and adequate amount of zinc were being introduced.

Malnutrition has become international phenomenon, however the incumbent government was committed to resolve malnutrition in the country.

The modern process of bio-fortification is also being introduce and will help improve nutrition and productivity.

Bio-fortification is process by which the nutritional quality of food crops is improved through agronomic practices, conventional plant breeding or modern biotechnology.

Bio-Fortification wheat experts Mubarak Ali, Munawar Hussain and many other officials were also present in the seminar.

