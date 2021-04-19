UrduPoint.com
Steps Afoot To Announce Raise In Salaries Of KP Employees In Next Budget: PA Told

Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:37 PM



The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held here on Monday with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair



The speaker during the session showed resentment over the uncompleted and delayed response of officers from the Finance Department and asked them to leave the session as there was no need for their presence without any utility. The Speaker said answer to any query by the relevant officers should reach his officer prior to the session.

The Speaker said ministers should prepare their answers to the questions from the relevant secretaries two day before the start of the session.

MPA Slahuddin Khan in his attention seeking motion said price hike was affecting the people and no raise in salaries was announced for the government employees by the KP government. The situation, he said may lead to corruption.

Responding to the quarry, Adviser to the Chief Minister, Khaliqur Rehman said the KP government was taking steps to announce a raise in salaries of its employees in the next budget.

He said the provincial government would provide 21,000 tons of sugar on subsidized rates to its people. The price of this sugar, he said would be Rs 85 per kilogram.

Likewise, he said Wheat Points have been established at village council level to provide 4000 tons of subsidized wheat to the people.

Provincial Minister, Shaukat Yousufzai while talking in response of the motion said why the opposition was hurt whenever we talked about the "Riasat e Madina". All the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now have free of charge healthcare facilities.

The incumbent government, he said, paid back a hefty amount of Rs 35,000 billion in debts. Keeping low the price of Dollars in an artificial way, he said, caused some surged in prices of essential items. He asked the opposition not to present instances of foreign countries as Nawaz Sharif and Zardari did not rule that countries adding price hike was the result of the misdeeds of past regimes.

MPA from ANP, Khusdil Khan in his attention seeking motion said financial affairs of Agriculture University, DI Khan were running just on fees obtained from the students and without any grant by the government.

Kamran Bangash while responding to the motion of Khushdil Khan said the government has released an amount of Rs 400 million for the teaching faculty of this university and besides, he said a land piece of 100 kanal has also been approved for construction of a separate building in the university.

Kamran Bangash maintained to address financial issues of other universities; funds have been released by the provincial government.

The session also unanimously approved regularization of project employees of the Transport and Mass Transit Department.

MPA from Mansehra, Zahid paid glowing tributes to Mansehra police, especially DIG and DPO for showing commendable performance in investigation of a theft case and demanded commendation certificates for the officials concerned.

The Deputy Speaker later adjourned the session to meet again on April 20.

