Steps afoot to control locust attack in Balochistan: Zmarak Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai Thursday said the Agriculture Sector was the backbone for the development of the country including the province.

While talking to the delegations of farmers and party workers, he said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jamal Khan, was utilizing all available resources for the development and prosperity of public. The provision of basic facilities including water supply, electricity, roads, health, education, and other facilities were top priorities of the provincial regime, he added.

The minister said no compromise would be made on standard and quality of ongoing development projects.

He said the crops in the province were endangered due to locust attacks which may cause a loss of millions of rupees to the farmers.

However, he mentioned, the government was taking all possible steps to control the locust attack in the area for protection of ready crops. The government would never leave the growers alone, the minister added.

He said the provincial government would leave no stone unturned to compensate agrarians for their losses. Moreover, he said, the Federal government and WAPDA would be contacted and requested to not carry out load shedding during months of June, July, and August.

He said the farmers were facing losses due to locust attacks therefore their electricity bills should be waived off, adding that the government of Balochistan would take all possible steps to provide maximum compensation to the farmers through a relief package.