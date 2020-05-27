Steps afoot to control spread of coronavirus in Balochistan: Health secy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto General Hospital Quetta (SBBGHQ) on Tuesday where he inspected the Isolation rooms and established ward for patients of coronavirus to review measures of preventive deadly virus.

Secretary Health Balochistan was accompanied by Director General Health Balochistan Dr Saleem Abro and Medical Superintendent (MS) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital Noor Qazi.

MS of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital Noor Qazi briefed Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini and Director General Health Dr Saleem Abro about the steps taken to prevent the coronavirus.

Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini and Director General Health Balochistan Dr Saleem Abro were fully active under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, saying that provincial government was taking effective measures to control the spread of the pandemic virus to ensure protection of public lives from the virus.

The Secretary appreciated the efforts of paramedical staffs including doctors who were playing their responsible role despite Eid-ul-Fitr for coping with the challenge of the coronavirus.