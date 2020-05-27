UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Afoot To Control Spread Of Coronavirus In Balochistan: Health Secy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Steps afoot to control spread of coronavirus in Balochistan: Health secy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto General Hospital Quetta (SBBGHQ) on Tuesday where he inspected the Isolation rooms and established ward for patients of coronavirus to review measures of preventive deadly virus.

Secretary Health Balochistan was accompanied by Director General Health Balochistan Dr Saleem Abro and Medical Superintendent (MS) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital Noor Qazi.

MS of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital Noor Qazi briefed Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini and Director General Health Dr Saleem Abro about the steps taken to prevent the coronavirus.

Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini and Director General Health Balochistan Dr Saleem Abro were fully active under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, saying that provincial government was taking effective measures to control the spread of the pandemic virus to ensure protection of public lives from the virus.

The Secretary appreciated the efforts of paramedical staffs including doctors who were playing their responsible role despite Eid-ul-Fitr for coping with the challenge of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

4 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

6 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.