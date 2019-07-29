Steps afoot to create jobs for youth: Tariq Magsi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi on Monday said provincial government was taking measures to create jobs opportunities for the youth which would end unemployment and poverty from the province.

He said this while talking to different delegations of Jhal Magsi who called on him at his office, said a press release issued here.

The minister said incumbent government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to address all main issues of public at their respective areas in order to give them relief, saying that government is well aware of people's issues.

He said efforts are being taken for development and prosperity of the province and youth would be provided jobs in order to end unemployment form the areas which could be controlled to poverty.

The delegations apprised the minister about their issues being faced in their areas.

Provincial Minister Nawabazada Triq Magsi heard their problems and assured them that he would take all possible steps to resolve their issues.

Earlier, Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for education, Muhammad Khan Lehri, provincial parliamentary Secretary for Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) Mir Sikandar Khan Umaran, Member of Provincial Assembly Laila Tareen, and ex provincial minister Mir Abdul Karim Nushairwani met with Nawabazada Triq Magsi.

They discussed ongoing development schemes and other problems of province during meeting.