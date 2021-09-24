UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Curb Poaching Of Endangered Species In Balochistan: Baloch

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:01 PM

Balochistan's Wildlife department was taking concrete steps to protect endangered species of Eagle from poachers under the Wildlife Act 2014, said Chief Wildlife Conservator Sharif Baloch on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan's Wildlife department was taking concrete steps to protect endangered species of Eagle from poachers under the Wildlife Act 2014, said Chief Wildlife Conservator Sharif Baloch on Friday.

Talking to APP, Sharif Baloch said that the department has formulated special teams to ensure the preservation of wildlife across the province besides controlling of poaching, illegal hunting and trade of the birds of prey.

"We are in coordination with the departments concerned to control the illegal trafficking of indigenous birds abroad and zero tolerance has been adopted against poaching and hunting of animals and birds in the province," he remarked.

He said the department has ensured preservation of wildlife in the province within limited available resources.

The government has functionalized 'Balochistan council for conservation of wildlife' for providing a dedicated research facility for animal life, conservation and public recreation.

Baloch said the government was taking extensive measures to engage the community to save wildlife and educate the masses regarding wildlife and nature conservation.

Baloch said government has initiated community game reserve at Kharan to engage the local people with aim to conserve wildlife in the area.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about importance of the wildlife for the ecosystem.

The drive was meant to discourage poaching- a major threat to the wildlife habitats in the province, he added.

He said that the government has also established the first GIS Laboratory for provincial forestry resource mapping and protection of wildlife found across the province.

Balochistan has rich biodiversity and natural heritage, especially wildlife that has unfortunately facing threat mainly due to human activities and adverse weather conditions, he added.

The indigenous eagle habitats are found in Dalbandin, Zangi Nawar, Loralai and Zhob areas of the province.

