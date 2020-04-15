UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Afoot To Develop Agriculture Sector: Saleem Khosa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:53 PM

Steps afoot to develop agriculture sector: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Wednesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for promotion of agriculture and to facilitate farmers enhancing capacity of agriculture sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Wednesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for promotion of agriculture and to facilitate farmers enhancing capacity of agriculture sector.

Talking to APP, he said in this context, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has issued special orders to concerned official of food Department for procurement of wheat at the government level which also included wheat procurement of 12 transportation and establishment of centers in Naseerabad division He said such measures would help to promote agriculture sector and provide maximum facilities to local growers in the areas adding that the purpose of the lockdown was to protect the lives of the people by preventing the spread of the Corona virus.

The Minister said the government was providing financial support to needy people including daily workers under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme so that unprivileged people could be resolved during lockdown processes.

Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that Balochistan under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking the province on the path of development and prosperity and province has been kept behind the progress process in the past despite having rich mineral resources.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan is striving hard to develop all district of province and funds have been given to entire districts of the province on equality basis and works of development were being done in each district at cost of millions of rupees adding that public would get benefits from these projects after completion of it.

He said Chief Minister was also taking exemplary measures to defeat the pandemic virus across the province and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Chief Minister of provinces also appreciated efforts of Mir Jam Kamal Khan in this regard.

The Minister said Prime Minister also extended the period of lockdown to control the spread of the pandemic virus which was positive steps for saving lives of public from the corona virus in the country, urging the trader community and public to cooperate with government to adopt the precaution measures against the outbreak because preventive steps essential for defeating the virus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Agriculture Progress All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

10 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.