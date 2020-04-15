Steps afoot to develop agriculture sector: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Wednesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for promotion of agriculture and to facilitate farmers enhancing capacity of agriculture sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Wednesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for promotion of agriculture and to facilitate farmers enhancing capacity of agriculture sector.

Talking to APP, he said in this context, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has issued special orders to concerned official of food Department for procurement of wheat at the government level which also included wheat procurement of 12 transportation and establishment of centers in Naseerabad division He said such measures would help to promote agriculture sector and provide maximum facilities to local growers in the areas adding that the purpose of the lockdown was to protect the lives of the people by preventing the spread of the Corona virus.

The Minister said the government was providing financial support to needy people including daily workers under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme so that unprivileged people could be resolved during lockdown processes.

Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that Balochistan under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking the province on the path of development and prosperity and province has been kept behind the progress process in the past despite having rich mineral resources.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan is striving hard to develop all district of province and funds have been given to entire districts of the province on equality basis and works of development were being done in each district at cost of millions of rupees adding that public would get benefits from these projects after completion of it.

He said Chief Minister was also taking exemplary measures to defeat the pandemic virus across the province and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Chief Minister of provinces also appreciated efforts of Mir Jam Kamal Khan in this regard.

The Minister said Prime Minister also extended the period of lockdown to control the spread of the pandemic virus which was positive steps for saving lives of public from the corona virus in the country, urging the trader community and public to cooperate with government to adopt the precaution measures against the outbreak because preventive steps essential for defeating the virus.