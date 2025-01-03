- Home
Steps Afoot To Develop LG Dept On Modern Basis: Provincial Minister For Local Government (LG) Sardar Kohiyar Khan Domki
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG) Sardar Kohiyar Khan Domki on Friday said that practical measures were being taken to develop LG Department on modern basis for provision of facilities to people in the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG) Sardar Kohiyar Khan Domki on Friday said that practical measures were being taken to develop LG Department on modern basis for provision of facilities to people in the province.
He expressed these views while visiting the Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Khuzdar.
Sardarzada Dinar Domki was also with him during visit. Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Khuzdar and Dera Saleh Jamot gave a complete briefing to the provincial minister regarding the corporation
The provincial minister expressed his determination to further develop the Local Government department and bring projects and discussed various issues.
He also appreciated the performance of the Municipal Corporation Khuzdar.
Meanwhile, Hafiz Hamidullah Mengal, President of Anjuman Tajran Khuzdar, met with Provincial Minister for Local Government and welcomed him on coming to Khuzdar and congratulated him on becoming the Chief of the Domki tribe.
Provincial Minister for Local Government while talking to Hafiz Hamidullah Mengal said that his representation is for the people only and he would try to fulfill their trust by using all his abilities to solve their problems and difficulties.
On this occasion, Sardar Buland Khan Ghulamani Jamil Qadir Zehri and others met the provincial minister.
