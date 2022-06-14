UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Develop Province Including Gwadar: Bizenjo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Steps afoot to develop province including Gwadar: Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said incumbent government was taking practical steps for welfare of people and to develop the province including Gwadar.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Gwadar led by Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati called on him at CM Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister also announced restoration of old fee rates by reducing license fees for small and large fishing boats of fisheries of Balochistan for provision of amenities to them in the area.

He also instructed Secretary Fisheries to take measures to immediately start implementation of the declaration.

The delegation apprised the Chief Minister about the problems being faced by them in Gwadar and requested him for their solution.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that Hurricane-affected houses and boat owners would be compensated soon saying that the required funds for compensation could be released soon.

Chief Minister announced to include Pashukan and Sarbandar in Old Gwadar City Rehabilitation Master Plan for interest of people in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Gwadar Government

Recent Stories

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

46 minutes ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

1 hour ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

3 hours ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.