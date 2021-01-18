UrduPoint.com
Steps Afoot To Enhance Capacity Of Levies Force: DG Mujeeb

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:19 PM

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of Levies Force: DG Mujeeb

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General Levies Balochistan Mujeeb Qambrani has said that Levies Force is a unique force in the country and it is a community based which has a direct connection with the people.

He expressed these views while visiting of Darbar of Levies Line in Turbat district.

He said that this force has seen ups and downs in every era but Levies Force has never turned away from honesty and bravery.

Commissioner Makran Shah Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Catch Major Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai besides Levies officers and officials were present on the occasion.

DG Levies laid flowers at the Martyrs' Memorial in Levies Line and Fateh was offered.

A large number of Levies Force officers and personnel including Assistant Commissioner Turbat Aqeel Ahmed Baloch, Risaldar Major DG Quetta Office Ghafoor Ahmed, Risaldar Major QRF in-charge Murtaza Ahmed, Tehsildar Turbat Sherjan Dashti, ADC Catch Siraj Karim were present on the occasion.

DG Levies Balochistan Mujeeb Qambrani said that the Levies Force was also facing new security challenges as per the modern times along with the military training of the soldiers, arrangements are also being made for their technical training.

The young men of the Levies Force should refrain from harassing the people and should always be vigilant to protect the lives and property of the people, he said adding for the first time, promotions are being expedited and efforts are being made to provide modern weapons and vehicles.

He said that Levies station would make Turbat an ideal station while appointments would be made soon to fill the vacancies in Ketch district.

He also said that the vacancies of officers would be filled up soon.

The official noted that latest vehicles and motorcycles would be provided to Levies Force for China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also lauded Commissioner Makran Division Shah Irfan Ahmed and the sacrifices of the Levies Force.

Commissioner Makran Division briefed the DG Balochistan Levies Force about efforts of force and other matters of Levies Force in detail.

