Steps Afoot To Enhance Capacity Of Police : IGP

Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of police : IGP

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai on Monday said measures were being taken to enhance capacity of police in order to curb terrorist and crime activities in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai on Monday said measures were being taken to enhance capacity of police in order to curb terrorist and crime activities in the province.

He expressed these views while visiting Crime Branch Balochistan. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Crime Branch Wazir Khan Nasir received the IG and gave a briefing on the duties of the branch.

The IG also inspected the Forensic Science Laboratory and reviewed reports from the the lab.

He also lauded the performance of the crime branch and promised to provide modern machinery to the lab besides arrangements would be made to train the scientists from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

He said the main task of the crime branch was to search those members of gangs involved in activities of drug smuggling and other crimes so that these big criminal elements could be brought to justice for maintaining peace in the areas.

The crime branch would be equipped with modern technology to root out organized crimes, he added.

The IG maintained that police officers would be rewarded when they could perform their duties honestly in the respective areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

