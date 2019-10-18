Steps afoot to enhance capacity of security forces for restoring peace: ZiaUllah Langove

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair, Mir Zia Ullah Longo on Wednesday said the provincial government was taking comprehensive measures to enhance the capacity of security forces to maintain durable peace in the province

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review law and order situation, said press release issued here. Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Tribal Affair Haider Ali Shikwa, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Minister said no compromise would be made on supremacy of law and all available resources were being utilized to implement the law for maintaining of peace although law and order situation was improved in the province due to numerous efforts of security forces and contribution of patriotic people but more steps are needed for protection of the people.

He said that in this regard, the incumbent government was taking every possible step to fully implement road-map on the rule of law, saying the security forces including police and Levies Force and other law enforcement agencies would increase their capacities on modern lines in order to reduce crime and curbing terrorism from the area.

Zia Ullah Longo said the provincial cabinet has approved five years comprehensive plan to increase law and order situation in the province. "Terrorism, militancy and negative thinking from the areas can be eliminated through provision of basic faculties including education, health, and providing jobs to youth in the respective areas for ensuring good governance", he said.

He said security issues have significantly been reduced due to positive steps of the provincial government, saying several measures have been taken to ensure contribution of local population in development process on China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. "Development and investment in the province would be increased from CPEC project but durable peace was also significant for mega project", he said, adding all stakeholders should play their due role for sustainable peace.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the ongoing steps for economic development of the province and cooperation of provincial government in this context.