Steps afoot to enhance literacy rate in Gwadar: Obaidullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :District Literacy Officer Obaidullah Baloch on Friday said 311 schools across the district are playing vital role in disseminating the light of knowledge with the effective implementation of anti-corona campaign, Talking to APP, he said effective security arrangements are being made in collaboration with District Health Department, Gwadar and Education Department to continue teaching activities.

"Steps are being taken at the government level to increase the literacy rate in Gwadar district", he said saying the Balochistan government has approved 25 new centers for non-formal education and 10 new centers for adult education in remote border areas of Gwadar district.

Obaidullah Baloch further said that in the light of government orders, anti-Corona SOPs have been set up under the supervision of Master Trainer Zakira Baloch for teachers in all adult and non-formal education centers in Gwadar district.

He said various training session of teachers have been conducted at border areas including Gabad, Kaldan, Pushkan Mondi, Kapar and Guzrwan Ward to enhance teaching services and awareness against coronavaris among the participants to quell the virus in the area.

District Literacy Officer said that the promotion of non-formal education in Gwadar district was started last year and the Balochistan government has approved the establishment of new centers soon,