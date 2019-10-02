Steps afoot to enhance professional skills of Balochistan Police: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Wednesday said special measures were being taken to provide modern training and equipment to police for tackling challenges of future in order to improve the professional skills of Balochistan Police

He expressed these views while inspecting vehicles along with latest devices, equipment which would help in collecting evidence from the scene of incidents including crime and blast site, said a press release issued here.

Additional Inspector General, Jahanzeb Khan Jogazai, DIG Crime Branch Wazir Khan Nasir, DIG CTD Aitazaz Ahmed Goraya and DIG Headquarters Fida Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

IGP Mohsin Hassan Butt said all available resources were being utilized to bring innovation in all field of Balochistan police and also appreciated provincial government, Pakistan Army, and other agencies for their cooperation with police for enhancing capacity of police in which result, police have become successful in protection lives of people.

He said police could reach those people involved in various crime actives including thieves, terrorists and other crime incidents after collecting evidence from the sites of incident through using of latest equipment vehicles of advantages.

He said in this regard, six vehicles have been provided to police by support of UNODC, International Organization which would help in investigation, keeping safe and resort to serious incidents of the spots.

The IG Mohsin Hassan Butt was briefed regarding latest vehicles that trained-police personnel would be deployed at each vehicles and they have been provided special training about device vehicles.

Butt directed concerned official to provide devices vehicles to Quetta Region, Counter Terrorism Department, Sibi region and Lorlai region. Later, he also inspected latest device vehicles.