Steps afoot to enhance resources; lessen burden on federation: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that Punjab government was taking concrete measures to increase resources and lessen its burden on the federation, since performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly affected provincial resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that Punjab government was taking concrete measures to increase resources and lessen its burden on the federation, since performance of Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) directly affected provincial resources.

Addressing a seminar on budget awareness for Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA)'s here, he added that distinct improvements had been made with the establishment of provincial authorities in the revenue collection system, and more emphasis was being given on tax recovery instead of tax ratio.

Hashim Jawan mentioned that Punjab government was promoting education, health, agriculture sectors, and small and medium enterprises through optimum usage of available resources, while investment was being increased in the infrastructure and social sectors by restoring confidence of private sector.

"Common man is provided ease in their lives through government resources. We are reducing services sale tax on small business. Agriculture income tax slab has been increased from Rs 80,000 to Rs 400,000 and those farmers, who have been paying Rs 150,000 tax annually on Rs 1.2 million income will now pay only Rs. 30,000 income tax. Agriculture budget has been increased 100 percent when compared with current fiscal year's budget.

" He briefed in detail the participating MPAs about budget preparation and its facts and figures, adding that budget document was available in urdu and English languages for convenience of stakeholders.

He added, "We can also spend five years by doing fake progress and leave after putting heavy debt burden on the next government. But we chose to bear the brunt to bring real progress and equitable prosperity. We also ensured that South Punjab budget should neither be spent on any other project nor any district should be ignored." It was imperative to bring improvement in local production to increase exports and for this purpose, the government was introducing reforms in the agricultural and industrial sectors. He argued that if imported cosmetics, soap and shampoo become expensive, the consumers would prefer local productions and it would help the local manufacturer to improve quality of his products.

"Our economic problems demand urgent solution and it is imperative to undertake long-term steps to ensure long-lasting prosperity and for this reason, we are introducing structural reforms. Double investment in the fields of agriculture and SMEs will increase profit manifold. It is our mission to ensure formation of Land Record Authority in every district for the convenience of farmers," he concluded.