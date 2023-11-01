Open Menu

Steps Afoot To Ensure Completion Of QDP With Standard: Balochistan CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Steps afoot to ensure completion of QDP with standard: Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that Caretaker provincial government took concrete measures to ensure the timely completion of Quetta Development Package (QDP) with the standard.

He expressed these views while visiting the work of ongoing development projects under the Quetta Development Package (QDP).

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Communications and Works Quetta Division and other relevant officials along with the Chief Minister.

Caretaker Chief Minister was briefed about ongoing development projects under the Quetta Development Package by concerned officials.

The expansion project of Sabzal Road will be completed by 30 December 2023, 90 percent of the work on Sariab Road has been completed said in the briefing.

Balochistan Chief Minister directed concerned officials to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development projects under the Quetta Development Package so that people would get benefits of projects after completion of them saying that no negligence or tolerance would be tolerated in road construction projects.

I will also review the progress on the construction projects after a week to ensure the quality of ongoing projects in the area, he said.

The Caretaker Chief Minister also visited the construction project of Inscombe Road which the project would be completed by November 30, 2023.

The CM instructed the pace of work on ongoing construction projects under the Quetta Development Package (QDP) should be accelerated saying that funding was not a problem, we have to provide facilities to the people.

He said that these construction projects would reduce traffic chaos in Quetta city, saying the construction of alternative roads could significantly decrease traffic flow on major highways of Quetta.

