Steps afoot to ensure implementation of control price list: DC Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Friday said measures should be taken to ensure implementation of control price list for provision of facilities to people in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding price control.

He said that by fixing retail prices of essential commodities, the rate of profit should be fixed keeping in view the wholesale price.

He said that the rate list of the prices of essential commodities could be issued on the 1st and 15th of every month as per the fixed rate.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Saifullah Khetran said the price list of essential commodities should be issued under cooperation of wholesalers and retail traders' associations after comparing the price of edible lists in the areas.

He said that the Federal and provincial governments have strictly taken notice of artificial inflation in commodity prices.

Mir Saifullah Khetran said that strict action is being taken against shopkeepers who involved charging more than the stipulated price. Crackdown against illegal profiteers, hoarders and mafia are being launched in the areas, he added.

He said District Price Control Committee has fixed the price of 14 essential edible items.

He further said that Pulses, semolina, flour and rice Prices of raw and cooked basmati have been reduced for public facilities.

He said the price of lentils has been fixed at Rs 126 per kg and groundnut at Rs 128 per kg.