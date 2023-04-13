UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Ensure Law And Order Situation In Killa Abdullah: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah Noor Muhammad Mandukhel on Thursday said that steps have been taken to maintain law and order situation in the district to protect the lives and properties of the people during Ramazan

He said this while talking to media men of the Killa Abdullah Press Club.

He said this while talking to media men of the Killa Abdullah Press Club.

The DC said no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that during the month of Ramazan, the in-charges of the Police Stations and Levies officers have been assigned to day and night patrols under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioners for ensuring law and order situation in the area.

He urged the people to cooperate with the administration to curb the anti-social elements.

He said that the Ramazan package received by the chief minister would be distributed among the poor through the newly elected chairman and members to deliver it to the deserving people and would be delivered to them before Eid-ul-Fitr.

