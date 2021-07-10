Steps afoot to ensure provision of quality health, educational facilities to masses: Governor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said the government was taking significant steps to provide quality health and educational facilities to masses, besides establishing writ of law in the country.

While addressing to congregation here at Basti Maan, he reiterated that health cards would be distributed among all families of the province by end of this year.

He said the health and educational institutions were being shifted on solar energy to fulfill dream of 'Solar Punjab'.

Sarwar said the dream of the nation's development could be achieved through equipping students with all kind of desired facilities, in addition to meeting their academic needs.

He termed provision of modern and quality education as top priority of the incumbent government.

The governor said PTI-led government had turned direction of development towards under-developed regions. He said it was trying to develop and modernize rural and suburban areas of the province equally with the urban places.

He said the new roads projects would lead to open new avenues of development.

Later, Chaudhary Sarwar inaugurated two water filtration plants installed in Basti Maan. He said provision of clean drinking water to masses remained his earnest mission.

About fifteen million people would be benefited through clean drinking water in the province by end of December, this year, with the help of private sector, he maintained.

The governor also laid foundation stone of 'Naya Punjab school Solariaztion Program' at Government Primary School Basti Man Walla. Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, he said it would cause reduce energy expenditures of the government.

He said at least 747 schools of the district would be shifted on solar energy by the end of the current month. While, 664 schools had already been shifted on solar energy, he said.

Meanwhile, the governor inaugurated concrete road stretched from Vehari road to Basti Man Walla.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the new road would help ease traffic woes and address grievances of citizens.