Steps afoot to ensure strictly implementation of SOPs to tackle deadly virus: DC Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday said that necessary measures were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control epidemic virus in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting to review measures of implementation of SOPs.

The meeting was attended by officials concerned, scholars and traders. The DC also was briefed about present situation of coronavirus, implementation of SOPs and other matters.

He said the cooperation of people including religious scholars and traders has also important while in this regard, they should play their role to defeat this contagious disease.

He said It is also worth mentioning here that coronavirus was also affecting children badly and should adopt extremely caution against it.

The DC said the coronavirus could be controlled by implementation of SOPs and avoiding of gathering. The third wave of coronavirus has affected the world and was extremely dangerous, he noted.

he urged the people to take care of themselves and their loved ones by flowing government precaution measures.

Despite, he advised the Ulema that special care should be taken for the use of prayer masks in all masques and other places of worship in the city and ensuring implementation of SOPs in the holy month of Ramdan.

It was also responsibilities of Ulama to educate people regarding precaution measures and vaccination of anti-coronavirus during their sermons in order to quell the spread of third wave of deadly virus as religious scholars have status in the society.