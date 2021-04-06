UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Afoot To Ensure Strictly Implementation Of SOPs To Tackle Deadly Virus: DC Awaran

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:41 PM

Steps afoot to ensure strictly implementation of SOPs to tackle deadly virus: DC Awaran

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday said that necessary measures were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control epidemic virus in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday said that necessary measures were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control epidemic virus in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting to review measures of implementation of SOPs.

The meeting was attended by officials concerned, scholars and traders. The DC also was briefed about present situation of coronavirus, implementation of SOPs and other matters.

He said the cooperation of people including religious scholars and traders has also important while in this regard, they should play their role to defeat this contagious disease.

He said It is also worth mentioning here that coronavirus was also affecting children badly and should adopt extremely caution against it.

The DC said the coronavirus could be controlled by implementation of SOPs and avoiding of gathering. The third wave of coronavirus has affected the world and was extremely dangerous, he noted.

he urged the people to take care of themselves and their loved ones by flowing government precaution measures.

Despite, he advised the Ulema that special care should be taken for the use of prayer masks in all masques and other places of worship in the city and ensuring implementation of SOPs in the holy month of Ramdan.

It was also responsibilities of Ulama to educate people regarding precaution measures and vaccination of anti-coronavirus during their sermons in order to quell the spread of third wave of deadly virus as religious scholars have status in the society.

Related Topics

World Awaran Prayer All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan issues statistical ..

2 minutes ago

Parents request for postponement of A-Level exams

2 minutes ago

Razak to review Pak- Uzbekistan PTA progress

2 minutes ago

IMF Says Supports US Government's Idea of Implemen ..

2 minutes ago

CNN News Crew, Foreign NGO Head Detained in Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Court Quits Prosecution of Ex-President K ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.