Steps Afoot To Eradicate Polio Completely From Region: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Steps afoot to eradicate polio completely from region: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji on Tuesday said measures were being taken to eradicate polio disease completely from the division and a five-day polio immunization campaign would be launched from June 27 in this respect.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Anti-Polio Campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, All Chairmen of Parties Urban Action Committee Khuzdar Advocate and Abdul Hameed Baloch, National Stop Officer Dr. Shafi Danish, DHO Khuzdar Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Mengal, IO WHO Khuzdar Dr. Abdul Samad, DHCS Muhammad Rahim Jattak, Abdul Samad Mengal and others attended the meeting while DC Surab Jalaluddin Kakar, DC Mastung Sultan Bugti, DC Kalat Meharullah Badini, DC Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti, DC Awaran Dr. Jamil Ahmed and DHOs participated through video link.

WHO Area Coordinator Kalat Division Dr. Nusrat Baloch briefed the meeting regarding measures and said that a five-day polio immunization campaign would be launched from June 27 to July 1, during which 1525 teams would administer polio vaccine to boys and girls under five.

He said, in this context, 150 fixed points and 82 transit centers had also been set up where complete arrangements were made for immunization against polio. In addition, 8692 mobile teams had also been formed.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Kalat Division said it was our national duty to make polio campaign successful in order to safeguard the new generation from polio.

He also directed concerned officials to prepare foolproof security plan for the teams of polio worker saying that Levies and police personnel would accompany each to provide them full security.

He said that children were our future and parents should protect them from lifelong disability by getting every child under five years of age vaccinated.

Commissioner Kalat Division also urged scholars, tribal leaders, journalists and civil society members to play their conscious role so that the province including Kalat division could be made a polio free area as soon as possible.

