Steps afoot to facilitate Hajj pilgrims: Noor-ur-Haq

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said federal government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide all facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

Addressing at a ceremony of consultative workshop regarding Hajj Policy 2020 in Quetta, Noor-ul-Haq said the ministry of religious affairs has established consultative workshop following Hajj policy in four province for better amenities of pilgrims on special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said he had met with Saudi officials for ensuring provision of facilities to pilgrims during offering important obligation of Hajj, saying that the government scheme Hajj package would be Rs 480,000.

He said government was striving to address problems of pilgrims, saying that direct Hajj flight would be launched from Quetta just like previous year. "Directives were also issued to officials concerned to take measures for resolving issues of pilgrims", he said.

Qadri maintained measures would be taken to provide better training to pilgrims so that the offering of this important religious obligation was within Islamic law with respect.