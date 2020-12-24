Steps afoot to further improve law & order situation: Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Thursday said the provincial government was taking all measures to further improve law and order situation.

In a meeting of parliamentarians with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan here, Dr Akhtar Malik said that despite limited economical conditions, the provincial government has given permission of recruitment in the police department in order to resolve shortage of staff issues.

He assured the police department for full support of parliamentarians to control crime.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that parliamentarians were elected representatives of the masses and they could play a vital role in curbing crime.

He directed police officers to keep coordination with parliamentarians in efforts to make a crime free society.

The RPO said that everyone should remain alert to protect our motherland due to changing international situation and ongoing regional issues.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseem Khan Badozai, Malik Saleem Laber, Qasim Khan Langah, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Tariq Abdullah, Sabeen Gull, City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider, SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Aamir Khan Niazi and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.