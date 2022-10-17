UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Help People In Flood Affected Areas Of Balochistan: Senator Dhanesh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and Senator Dhanesh Kumar on Monday said that Balochistan Awami Party was a strong party and active throughout the province and was taking all possible measures to help flood victims in the areas.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons, saying that Balochistan Awami Party was formed for the rights of Balochistan and it would continue to fight for the rights of the people.

He said that the recent floods had caused destruction across the province, which had destroyed the infrastructure of the province and thousands of houses of the people had collapsed.

"Now there is an important need for measures to restore the flood victims," he said adding that in this regard they had also raised their voice in the Senate in order to take measures to provide relief to flood victims who were still waiting for relief in the area.

In this context, he said they had also appealed to form a committee regarding the aid coming from abroad for the flood victims and had also requested the Chairman Senate to conduct an investigation through formation of a committee in order to provide relief to the flood victims of Balochistan because some areas of flood victims did not receive aid, he said.

He further said that the minority community of Balochistan was also affected from flood as it had swept out hundreds of villages in districts including Lasbela, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Sahbatpur and other districts.

He said practical measures would be taken for rehabilitation of flood victims in the area.

