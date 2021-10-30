Steps afoot to improve cleansing system in Quetta: CS Mathar

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, on Saturday said that Quetta city was like a mirror of the province, hence all would have to play their role to make the city neat and clean

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, on Saturday said that Quetta city was like a mirror of the province, hence all would have to play their role to make the city neat and clean.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here in connection with cleanliness situation of the province.

Detailed briefing with regard to the present cleanliness situation of Quetta city and performance of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) was given to the Chief Secretary Balochistan in the meeting.

Urging the need for taking further measures for the beautification of Quetta city as envisioned by Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bezinjo, Rana issued directives to the concerned authorities to expedite cleaning big and small nullahs of the city besides disposing off garbage already dumped in different areas of the city.

He directed the concerned authorities to introduce environmental friendly disposable bags instead of plastic bags which badly affected beauty of the city.

Meeting acceded to the proposal of allotting 500-acre land in Kuchlak area to dump garbage collected daily from Quetta city.

Meeting was attended, by Secretary, Local Government Department, Ahmed Raza Khan, Commissioner, Quetta Division, Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, Saidal Khan Luni, Additional Secretary, Information Department, Naseer Khan Mandokhail.