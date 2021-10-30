UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Improve Cleansing System In Quetta: CS Mathar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:53 PM

Steps afoot to improve cleansing system in Quetta: CS Mathar

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, on Saturday said that Quetta city was like a mirror of the province, hence all would have to play their role to make the city neat and clean

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, on Saturday said that Quetta city was like a mirror of the province, hence all would have to play their role to make the city neat and clean.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here in connection with cleanliness situation of the province.

Detailed briefing with regard to the present cleanliness situation of Quetta city and performance of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) was given to the Chief Secretary Balochistan in the meeting.

Urging the need for taking further measures for the beautification of Quetta city as envisioned by Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bezinjo, Rana issued directives to the concerned authorities to expedite cleaning big and small nullahs of the city besides disposing off garbage already dumped in different areas of the city.

He directed the concerned authorities to introduce environmental friendly disposable bags instead of plastic bags which badly affected beauty of the city.

Meeting acceded to the proposal of allotting 500-acre land in Kuchlak area to dump garbage collected daily from Quetta city.

Meeting was attended, by Secretary, Local Government Department, Ahmed Raza Khan, Commissioner, Quetta Division, Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, Saidal Khan Luni, Additional Secretary, Information Department, Naseer Khan Mandokhail.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Ahmed Raza All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

2 hours ago
 Jammu Martyrs Day to be observed on Nov 6 with due ..

Jammu Martyrs Day to be observed on Nov 6 with due solemnity and reverence

1 minute ago
 Tarin lauds FBR for exceeding tax collection targe ..

Tarin lauds FBR for exceeding tax collection target

1 minute ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.