Steps Afoot To Improve Economic Of Balochistan: Zarkoon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:24 PM

Steps afoot to improve economic of Balochistan: Zarkoon

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Farman Zarkoon on Friday said incumbent provincial government was taking solid measures to improve the economic in Balochistan for eradication of poverty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Farman Zarkoon on Friday said incumbent provincial government was taking solid measures to improve the economic in Balochistan for eradication of poverty.

In a statement, he said BBoIT has been mandated to provide assistance to various public and private sector entities in investment relations, including procedures, and liaison between management and stakeholders.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade to facilitate businessmen by removing the initial hurdles and to provide all services including project planning, risk management, and implementation of the sustainable development model for improving permanently investment climate in the province.

The BBoIT has automated the legal, financial and procedural system of investment in the province such as the complex mapping work, which is readily available to investors and will improve the investment environment in the province, he said.

He said there are numerous opportunities for investments in various sectors including trade, commerce, and investment, particularly in the areas of mining, renewable energy, oil and gas exploration, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, food processing, logistics, coastal development, and tourism.

More Stories From Pakistan

