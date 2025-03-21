Open Menu

Steps Afoot To Improve Education System In Usta Muhammad District: DC Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali on Friday said that it is imperative to take urgent steps to improve the education system across the district.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the District Education Group.

He urged the teachers to discharge their responsibilities honestly and diligently so that quality education could be provided to the students.

Assistant Commissioner Usta Muhammad Muhammad Ramzan Ishtiaq, District Education Officer Male, Female and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Various suggestions were discussed in the meeting to improve education, provide facilities and make the performance of teachers more effective.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned institutions to utilize all necessary resources to improve the quality of education.

He also urged teachers and administrators of educational institutions to adopt modern educational methods to make the teaching process more effective and pay special attention to the mental and intellectual development of students and avoid absenteeism so that our upcoming new generation could get a better education and play a positive role in the construction and development of the country saying that this would be possible only when teachers would not neglect their duties.

