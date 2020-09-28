UrduPoint.com
Steps Afoot To Improve Infrastructure Of Karachi: Administrator

Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:01 PM

Steps afoot to improve infrastructure of Karachi: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Monday said that we were taking measures to improve infrastructure of Karachi and everyone who supports this cause would be welcomed.

The administrator said this while addressing "Karachi Green Heckathon" organized at NED University of Engineering and Technology here, said a statement.

He said that neat, clean and green Karachi is our destination and everyone has to play his due role to achieve the target.

He said that urban foresting has produced good results in reducing air pollution in big cities of the world.

Shallwani said that big and industrial cities are planting trees to cope with air pollution. "It is very important to take care already grown up trees besides planting new saplings.

The plantation should be done where there is place so that more part of the city could become green, "he added.

The administrator said that we have to make our roads and footpaths beautiful and for the purpose the citizens should also be motivated. He said that desired results could be achieved by creating awareness among the common people.

He said "Nothing is impossible as the targets could be achieved through joint efforts. 25 per cent Karachi could become green till 2025 if we all take collective efforts," he said while tendering all out support from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for providing people healthy environment.

The event was aimed at make 25 per cent area of Karachi green till 2025.

