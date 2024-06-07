Steps afoot to improve law & order situation in Quetta: SSP Baloch

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Quetta Muhammad Baloch Friday said that all resources were being utilized to improve law and order situation in respective areas of Quetta City

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Quetta Muhammad Baloch Friday said that all resources were being utilized to improve law and order situation in respective areas of Quetta City.

He said that several criminals were arrested in conduction operation against them with the aim to ensure protection public lives and their property by elimination of crime activities in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the DIG Office along with SSP Zohaib Mohsin, SSP Traffic Bahram Mandukhel.

SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch said that the police was taking effective measures to control the incidents of theft and robbery in Quetta city saying that several accused by police team from respective areas of the province in 2024.

He said that several open courts had been held in various areas for the convenience of the public, with the aim of strengthening the relationship between the public and the police to eradicate crime while such open court would be arranged in the areas for improvement of law and order situation.

He said that a campaign would be launched to give respect public in order to enhance confidence of people on police.

He said that during the operation against illegal diesel petrol, 8,000 liters of petrol were seized, around 2,000 drug addicts were also detained by conducting an operation against illegal arms and drug dealers in the city canal.

He said that the citizens should submit their data under the Tenant Act to the concerned police stations within a week, after that, action would be taken against them according to law.

On this occasion, SSP Crime Zohaib Mohsin said that the in a short period of time, 49 cases have been solved by the Crime Branch and 22 accused have been arrested in these cases, which was an important development.

SSP Traffic Bahram Mandukhel said that steps have been taken to develop the traffic on modern lines, Quetta city was recruiting more traffic police personnel to meet the shortage of traffic police personnel.

He said that the roads were being made one-way by spikers, which would improve the traffic system, saying that it was decided to recruit traffic police on contract basis for new roads of Quetta city including Sariab Road and adjacent areas to ensure follow traffic in the area.

He said that contract extension would be given to these officials on the basis of their performance saying that action could also be taken against those vehicles having fancy number plates.