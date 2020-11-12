Steps afoot to improve quality of education: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Thursday said incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking revolutionary measure to improve quality of education in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Thursday said incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking revolutionary measure to improve quality of education in the province.

In a statement issued here, she said in this regard, efforts are being taken to ensure provision of education in rural and backward areas of the province to achieve target of Balochistan government's vision of education.

She said development of knowledge has significant for the progress of the country and the province adding that those countries had focused education which were considered developed states in the world.

Education is key resources for advancement of the province, she said that provincial government was providing all facilities to students in the respective areas.

She also urged it was every body's responsibility to play individual role and work together for making efforts of the government effective.