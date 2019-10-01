UrduPoint.com
Steps Afoot To Improve Standard Of Education: Controller BBISE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Steps afoot to improve standard of education: Controller BBISE

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Controller Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Abdul Nabi Sasoli on Tuesday said sincere measures were being taken to improve quality of education because education is key resources for development of province without knowledge is impossible progress of any society.

Talking to media, he said we are focusing at educational institutions in order to enhance capacity of teachers so that students would not think about cheating culture during examinations but copying culture is wasting capabilities of students.

He said in this regard, role of teachers is also significant for promotion of knowledge and standard of education, adding our students have talented but measures need to provide latest all facilities to the students in educational institutions for increasing their capabilities for interest of country and province.

"Efforts are afoot to ensure attendance of teachers and students in remote areas of educational institutions in province so that we will succeed to provide new generation better future in the areas", he said.

