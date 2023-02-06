Steps afoot to improve standard of items: Balochistan Minister for Finance, Zmarak Khan Achakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance, Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Monday said steps were afoot to make the performance of the institution more efficient and effective so that the mission of providing healthy and safe food to the people could be successfully continued.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) board here. Secretary Food Ayaz Mandukhel and Director General Balochistan Food Authority Muhammad Naeem Bazai and other board members participated in the meeting at BFA Head Office.

Various issues including the overall performance of the Food Authority were reviewed in detail and important decisions including the establishment of BFA Scientific Panel, speedy completion of the appointment process for temporary vacancies as per rules, the establishment of a digital studio and installation of hybrid solar system were approved during the meeting.

Provincial Minister and Chairman BFA Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai, whiled addressing the meeting, said that public health was being badly affected due to poor quality of food.

The Minister said that actions was taken by the BFA for the prevention of adulteration. The actions of BFA have discouraged the elements responsible for adulteration and substandard food suppliers.

Zmarak Khan said that as a result of the actions taken by the BFA for the improvement of the quality of edible items and the awareness of the public and people associated with the business of edible items in this regard, the quality of food and drink has improved significantly.