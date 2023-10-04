Open Menu

Steps Afoot To Improve Traffic Issues With The Help Of Traders: DSP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Steps afoot to improve traffic issues with the help of traders: DSP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) DSP Traffic Inamullah Khan Gandapur has said the steps were being taken to resolve traffic issues in the city with the cooperation of the traders’ community.

He stated this during a joint meeting with the representatives of Central Anjuman Tajran, Markazi Tajir Ittehad and Tajir Action Committee.

The DSP said the encroachments on roads would not be spared at any cost and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

The traders, on this occasion, presented their suggestions to the DSP Traffic regarding the improvement of the traffic system in the city. They also discussed the negative impacts of traffic issues and temporary U-turns at various intersections by the traffic police on their businesses.

The DSP assured them of the resolution of their genuine demands for resolving traffic issues.

