Steps afoot to increase resources of KMC: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said practical steps were being taken to increase the resources of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Issues being faced by the employees would be resolved, he expressed these views in his office here while talking to a delegation consisting of President People's Labor Bureau Aslam Samu, General Secretary People's KMC Officers Association Anwar Baloch and Minhajul Huq, said a statement. Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi was also present on this occasion.

He said, "Efforts are also being made for the welfare of the employees and to improve the civic facilities in the city. KMC officers and employees ensure the best possible delivery of civic services".

The delegation called for the resolution of the problems faced by the KMC employees, including pension, payment of gratuity, up-gradation, increment in salaries and payment of dues to retired and deceased employees.

The issue of employee medical and recruitment on deceased quota, problems of bringing reforms to increase recoveries were also discussed.

Murtaza Wahab assured them that all these issues would be examined in detail and every possible effort be made to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

He said that putting KMC on its feet is the first priority, for which an integrated strategy has been devised. Various measures were being taken to improve the efficiency of the departments, he added.