Steps Afoot To Introduce Affordable Housing Schemes For Masses: Bushra Rind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:07 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and Urban Planning Bushra Rind on Tuesday said provincial government led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was striving to introduce housing schemes at affordable rates for masses

She expressed these views while talking to different delegations at her office. Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind said housing schemes were being introduced through special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazeer, so that citizens of poor and middle classes people could get their homes at low prices.

She said all facilities of official housing schemes would be improved for provision of amenities opportunities to public in province, adding special plan has been formed to renovate modern QDA to make it profitable department for interest of province.

Bushra Rind said measures are being taken to establish complaint cell for addressing public issues regarding housing schemes while directives were issued to concerned officials to go in field for ensuring resolving of citizens on immediately bases.

