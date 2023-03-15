PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD), Sawal Nazir Advocate has said that steps were being taken for introducing necessary reforms in the Department to further activate its performance.

He expressed these views during a briefing regarding the Local Government Department here on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Director General (DG) Local Government and other officials gave him a detailed briefing including ongoing public welfare-oriented development schemes and performance of the Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that there was a need for legal manners to introduce reforms and bring improvement in the performance of the Department.

He said that the birth registration process would be amended through court to fix a period of one year for the purpose and for making it easy for the people it would be further simplified.

The minister said that Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) would also be empowered to improve the district level performance of the Department and accelerate the ongoing uplift schemes to pass on their benefits to the general public with immediate effect.