Steps afoot to make polio campaign successful in Kohlu: DC Qurban Ali Magsi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday said that measures were being taken to make polio campaign successful in order to save future of children from polio disease.

He said five days anti-polio campaign have started in Kohlu district under which over 30,000 children would be administered any polio drops and vitamin-A drops in respective areas of the district by polio team formed workers.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after inaugurating the polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to a child at Kohlu District Hospital.

The deputy commissioner said that like other parts of the country, a five-day anti-polio campaign had also been started in Kohlu, adding, all arrangements were made to achieve target of nation-wide campaign.

He said the health department had formed team for the polio drive which would go door to door to vaccinate children against polio in order to save children from the crippling diseases.